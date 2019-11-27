West Plains residents are urged to avoid the area of Howell Avenue, in particular the intersection of Howell Avenue and Third Street, after high winds knocked down several utility poles.
Currently Howell Avenue is closed, and the Howell/Third Street intersection will remain closed for the foreseeable future, because of the extensive amount of damage that occurred, said city officials.
City electric department crews worked through the night to address the issue. Any resident or business in the area who is without power is encouraged to call city hall at 256-7176.
