A holiday family casino night will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Howell Rural Fire District No. 1 fire station community room, 1949 K Highway in West Plains.
There will be door prizes and bingo, blackjack, poker and roulette and the West Plains Regional Animal Shelter will hold a silent auction fundraiser. Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the shelter.
Barbecue ribs and beverages will be provided; those attending are asked to bring a covered dish, salad or desert.
Entertainment will be provided by the band Brother Paint, comprised of musicians Jared Painter and Will Brotherton. Randy the Magic Guy will also be on hand performing magic tricks.
Donated auction items are welcome and may be dropped off at the animal shelter, 1438 BB Highway. Call 256-8438 for more information.
