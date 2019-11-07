Funeral services for Erma Louise Woods, 93, Alton, Mo., will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel, Thayer, Mo.
She was born the daughter of the late Adolf Ostrom and Rose Doris Wagner Ostrom, on Nov. 13, 1925, in Presho, S.D., and died Nov. 6, 2019, in Thayer, Mo.
She was united in marriage June 30, 1946, in West Plains, Mo. to Charles C. Woods.
She is survived by two children Phyllis Ballard and husband Ronald, of Alton, Mo., Jerry Woods and wife Jeanie, of Abilene, Texas; one daughter-in-law Carol Woods, of Alton, Mo.; one sister Linda Holman of Trumann, Ark.; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Adolf and Rose Ostrom, two sons Leslie Woods and Dale Woods, two sisters Vida Ostrom and Betty Stark, two brothers Robert Ostrom and William Ostrom and three grandchildren.
She was a farmer’s wife and labored hours on end at her chores at the family farm which she loved. Many people were the recipient of her cards which she sent with the same love. She was an avid rock collector and enjoyed the BB Road Volunteer Fire Department exercise group. She was a member of the Riverton Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
The body will lie in state starting Friday.
Burial will be in Lance Cemetery under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., Thayer.
