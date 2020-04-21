A private graveside service for Juanita Dixon, 99, West Plains, Mo., will be held at Union Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Dixon passed away 2:22 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Brooke Haven Healthcare.
She was born Aug. 30, 1920, at Elk Creek, Mo., in Howell County, to Nellie King Morgan and Charley King. Nita received her education at West Plains High School and graduated in 1939. On Feb. 14, 1942, she was united in marriage to Fent Dixon. Mr. Dixon preceded her in death in 2001 after being married for 59 years.
Nita Dixon captured the true spirit of the Greatest Generation that she was a part of for almost a century. She was a high school athlete, captain of the volleyball team, who was both kind and beautiful. She followed her husband across the country while he was serving the Army during World War II.
After her children were a little older, she went to work in county government until her retirement age of 65. She also enjoyed working as an election judge in Howell County for many, many elections. Nita enjoyed cooking for her family and church community.
She was famous for her Howell County blue ribbon fudge and pickle relish. She churned out the best homemade ice cream for gatherings at the Brandsville Church of Christ and her family enjoyed her iron skillet fried chicken at picnics and holidays. Her grandchildren loved it when she played her harmonica or ball games with them. She will be sadly missed by so many.
She is survived by two daughters Mary Ellen Havens and husband Clinton, Ozark, Mo., and Nancy Joneshill, Searcy, Ark.; four grandchildren Vicky Smith and husband Karl, Dane Joneshill and wife Hannah, Clint Dallas Havens and wife Ashley and Chelsea Etheridge and husband Caleb; 12 great-grandchildren; and one sister Aloth Driskell, Toquerville, Utah.
Her parents, husband, infant son John Patrick Dixon, sister Lorene Bray and son-in-law Barry Joneshill preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Union Hill Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
