Neil C. Pamperien, 90, of Springfield, passed away on Aug. 28, 2019. Neil was born Feb. 8, 1929, in Caldwell, Idaho, to Charles and Jessie Pamperien, and grew up in Cold Springs, Douglas County, Mo.
Neil married Luella Janzen on April 16, 1952, and together they raised two sons Gary and Kelvin and a daughter, Brenda.
Mr. Pamperien taught physical science and mathematics at Southwest Missouri State-West Plains from the time the campus opened in 1963 until his retirement in 1993.
Neil was a member of First Baptist Church in West Plains, Mo., from 1963-2002. Upon moving to Springfield in 2002, he became a member of King’s Way United Methodist Church.
Neil was preceded in death by his parents and a younger brother Stanley. He is survived by his loving wife Luella Pamperien, his children Gary Pamperien, Kelvin (Rebecca) Pamperien and Brenda (Tom) Ridenhower, six granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services were held at King’s Way UMC in Springfield. Burial with full military honors was held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at gormanscharpf.com.
