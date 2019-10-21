Due to an incident near the West Plains R-7 Schools campus, the school district was placed on a soft lockdown Monday afternoon, according to district Director of Communications and Community Relations Lana Snodgras.
"Student safety is our first priority," said Snodgras in a statement issued to district parents at about 2:30 p.m. "This is a precautionary matter only. All children are safe."
The lockdown was issued as a result of a dispute at Crestwood Circle, about a block west of West Plains High School. Snodgras told the Quill at about 2:40 p.m. the alert was lifted.
Dismissal times will not be affected, she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.