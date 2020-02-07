The West Plains office of the South Central Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is looking for local “celebrities” to wait tables and collect tips for the CAC, an organization that provides forensic interviews and sexual assault forensic exams to child victims of neglect and physical and sexual abuse.
The CAC works in cooperation with law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system to provide evidence in criminal cases and work towards outcomes in the best interest of the child.
A “celebrity” can be any individual willing to devote time to the event, promote the event via Facebook to encourage online donations and provide “exemplary service” to dinner guests.
To sign up, contact Katy Spencer at the Child Advocacy Center be email at katy@childadvocacycenter.org.
The dinner will be held March 6 at Rubydoo’s Vintage Events, 9240 County Road 9190. Tickets are $60 per person and a cash bar will be available.
