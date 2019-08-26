A man from Horseshoe Bend, Ark., succumbed to injuries suffered in a crash at 12:55 p.m. Friday on north Highway 395 in Fulton County, Ark., according to the Arkansas State Police.
James H. Smith, 74, was the driver of a northbound 2004 Jeep that failed to negotiate a curve on pavement that was wet from rain, reported Chief Gerald Overman with the Salem, Ark., Police Department. Smith reportedly overcorrected the vehicle, which then left the road and struck a ditch.
The report shows Smith was taken to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, Mo., for treatment of his injuries.
The death marks the 304th traffic fatality this year in the state of Arkansas, compared to 306 in the same time frame in 2018.
