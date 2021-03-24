“I’m going on the record tonight and saying proudly that our customers will not see any rate changes due to the [February] winter storm,” announced West Plains Public Works Director Jeff Hanshaw toward the end of an emotional speech Monday.
The speech was part of a presentation Hanshaw made during Monday’s meeting of the West Plains City Council, and at times, left him choked up and unable to speak.
Between the efforts of city utility customers cutting their usage, community partner support, the city using its own diesel generators, and city employee dedication, Hanshaw said, it was enough to curb the local threat of rising rates faced by many communities impacted by February’s Arctic freeze and power supply shortages.
“It’s a true testament to our public power, electric grid — that is here in West Plains,” said Hanshaw. “The takeaway is that with proper planning, through diversity [of resources] and self generation — [those] capabilities delivered great results for our community.”
Hanshaw showed the dire situation that affected over 130 million Americans during the winter storm event, and how it impacted West Plains.
He explained the cold snap, which drove temperatures down to historic lows, affected much of the power grid in the central U.S., of which West Plains is a part. The power to that grid is managed by Southwest Power Pool based in Little Rock.
Locally in West Plains, energy purchases are managed and coordinated by Evergy out of Topeka, Kan.
HIGH PRICES, LOW SUPPLY
Hanshaw said he was told on Feb. 12 by Southwest Power Pool that the city would have to switch on its diesel generators the next day.
However, at that time, Hanshaw said, the city didn’t have enough to diesel reserves to run both of its generators for 24 hours. His department reached out to West Plains Propane, the city’s contracted diesel supplier, and learned the city of Springfield had already purchased 400,000 gallons of diesel fuel, Hanshaw related. West Plains would receive fuel as soon as the company could get it.
According to Hanshaw, the city typically buys power at rates between about $27 and $59 per megawatt hour, and the cost to run the generators is typically over a $100 per megawatt hour, but Evergy warned him the energy market was expecting prices of over $3,000 per megawatt hour.
“We [in the central U.S.] saw a pricing peak of over $17,000 per megawatt hour,” Hanshaw told the council.
In the eight days between Feb. 13 and 21, the highest price West Plains paid for power was about $1,000 per megawatt hour, he said.
Hanshaw said during that frame, the city’s generators used 326,789 gallons of diesel at a cost of over $650,000. City electric crews worked around the clock to keep generators running and respond to outages around town.
“The electric department alone worked 1,066 hours, between 16 employees, an average of 66.5 hours per employee during that eight-day stretch,” Hanshaw said. “Water and sewer personnel worked a total of 423 hours due to frozen pipes and water leaks, with an average of 47 hours worked during that time.”
‘CUSTOMER BASE SAVED US’
During the most extreme days when a peak use warning was issued, from 4 a.m. Feb. 13 through 10 a.m. Feb. 19, at the high end, the city of West Plains used 43 megawatt hours. The all-time peak high, set in January 2018, was 45 megawatt hours.
“Let’s be very real here, our customer base literally saved us during this timeframe,” Hanshaw said, tearing up. “We should be so proud of this. As other cities experienced rolling blackouts in order to maintain the electric grid, city of West Plains customers experienced no blackouts.”
Hanshaw in particular thanked Leornardo DRS, Arlee, Armstrong and Ozarks Healthcare, which coordinated with the city to close or limit power usage at their facilities. He also thanked West Plains Propane for working with the city to get diesel fuel, and Adams Construction for providing heaters to keep the diesel fuel warm enough to run the generators.
“If we had not had those, we would not have been able to run the generation units,” Hanshaw said.
Following up with Hanshaw after the meeting, the Quill asked just how close West Plains had come to rolling blackouts.
Hanshaw held up his finger and thumb to indicate a very small space, and said, “Really close.” He emphasized his gratitude toward utility customers, local community and business leaders and city utility employees for their efforts in coping with the winter storm, which greatly affected most of the U.S.
