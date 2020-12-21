Ruby Johnson 

Ruby Maxine Driscoll Johnson, 95, West Plains, Mo., passed away at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at West Vue Nursing Center.
She was born Aug. 6, 1925, in West Plains, Mo., to Thomas William Driscoll and Anna Courtney Hard Driscoll. On April 21, 1943, she was married at Walnut Ridge, Ark., to Hugo Erhard (Bud) Johnson, who preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 2013. Three children were born to this union.
Ruby worked for over 30 years at the International Shoe Company before retiring. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she loved her family. She was a hard worker and loved to cook, can, sew and quilt. Ruby made many beautiful quilts that the family has to cherish.
Her doors were always open to visitors and she made sure you would eat before leaving. Ruby was a Christian and loved the Lord; she was a wonderful example to her family. Mrs. Johnson was a longtime member of Trinity Worship Center.
She is survived by three children Karen Sloan and husband Bob, Perry Dwayne Johnson and wife Melva and Ronald Johnson and wife Pam, all of West Plains; five grandchildren Eirik Sloan, Las Vegas, Nev., Auga Sloan, West Plains, Teena Skiles, Brentwood, Calif., Amy Jackson, Branson, Mo., and Andrea Turner, Caulfield, Mo.; 10 great-grandchildren Brooke Skiles, Dallas, Texas, Alex Skiles, Denver, Colo., Courtney and Maisie Skiles, Brentwood, Calif., Perry (Hobie) Johnson III and Morgan Johnson, both of Canada, Jacob Sloan and Scarlett Turner, both of West Plains, and Sylas and Amson Jackson, both of Branson, Mo.; one brother Lloyd (Jim) Driscoll; three sisters Juanita Bean and husband Joe, and Thelma Willard Montgomery and husband Paul, both of West Plains, and Mary Tooney, Marion, Ohio; and a host of nieces and nephews, who loved her very much.
Her parents; husband; one grandson Perry D. Johnson II; five brothers Coy Driscoll and wife Lillian, Perry Driscoll, Lonzo Driscoll and wife Ida, Dean Driscoll and wife Evelyn, and Norman Driscoll; and one sister Dorothy Mahaffey and husband Herb preceded her in death.
Mrs. Johnson will lie in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Monday in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. A private burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Cemetery or any charity of choice and left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
