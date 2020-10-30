The West Plains City Council will meet in special session at 3:30 p.m. Monday for the first reading of an ordinance to establish the requirement to wear facial masks or coverings in certain locations to prevent or limit the spread of COVID-19.
The proposed ordinance is similar to a measure struck down by a 3-2 council vote on Aug. 24.
Council members would have to pass the bill on its second reading before it can be adopted as an ordinance.
The meeting will be held at West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
(1) comment
I hope those, unenforaceble $25 & $100, fines don't bankrupt the county in law suits. I see litigation coming
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.