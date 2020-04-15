On Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri will receive a $152.4 million grant for 75 state airports to help respond to the COVID-19 crisis, $80,000 of which will benefit airports in Howell and Texas counties.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the grants to states Tuesday as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Included among the recipients are airports in West Plains, Mtn. View and Cabool.
“This is welcome news for those who work in Missouri’s aviation industry. These grants will provide much needed revenue for the state’s airports at a time when revenues are declining due to a decrease in travel,” said Parson. "We appreciate the help of the federal government and the support of our Congressional delegation in providing for this important industry and the men and women who depend on these airports to make a living. I especially want to thank Congressman Sam Graves for his advocacy of aviation.”
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
Funding is intended to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, according to the FAA.
Grant amounts for smaller Missouri airports range from $1,000 to $157,000. Both West Plains and Mtn. View airports will receive $30,000, and Cabool will get $20,000.
Airports in Arkansas also receive a share of the funding, according to the FAA; within the Quill coverage area, the facilities benefiting include Baxter Regional Airport, $30,000, and Horseshoe Bend and Ash Flat airports, $20,000 each. All told the region, including both sides of the state line, will receive $170,000 in aviation support funds.
Missouri airports receiving more than $1 million through this grant include Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Columbia Regional Airport, Joplin Regional Airport, Kansas City International Airport, Springfield-Branson National Airport and St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
These funds can be used for any purpose for which airport revenue could otherwise be used. This means these funds are available for operating costs such as salaries and utilities, and they can also be used for airport development, said the governor.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will administer $19.8 million of the total amount announced by the FAA, $17.4 million of which is intended for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. The remaining $2.4 million is available for other airports in the State Block Grant Program. The other $132.6 million of the CARES Act funds will be administered by the FAA. There is no expiration date on the use of these funds.
“MoDOT will work closely with the FAA to implement this critical funding,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said. “These grants, which require no local match, will be extremely helpful in keeping our public use airports viable at this critical time.”
