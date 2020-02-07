Mtn. View Alumni, Honor Class 1949

Honor Class 1949 celebrating their 70th reunion, from left: Bill Hires, Ron Campbell, Lura Nolte McVickers, Wanda Webb Duncan and Lorene Lee Woolsey.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The first planning meeting for Mtn. View High School alumni 2020 will be held at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Southwest Baptist University-Mtn. View. 

Those interested in participating in the planning may email mvhsalumni65548@gmail.com or call 417-247-9772.

