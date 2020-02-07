The first planning meeting for Mtn. View High School alumni 2020 will be held at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Southwest Baptist University-Mtn. View.
Those interested in participating in the planning may email mvhsalumni65548@gmail.com or call 417-247-9772.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: February 7, 2020 @ 8:20 pm
