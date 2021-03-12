Birthday Blessings will hold its annual Birthday Bash campaign from March 25 through 27.
The event includes an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27 at the Birthday Blessing building, 429 Aid Ave. in West Plains.
The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization provides a variety of resources to foster children in 19 Missouri counties. In southern Missouri, it serves youths in Carter, Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Shannon, Ozark and Wright Counties.
The organization strives to meet the emotional and physical needs of kids in care. Volunteers and donors provide new duffel bags and backpacks, birthday party supplies and gifts, baskets of household goods for teens transitioning to independent living, graduation gifts and seasonal “loneliest child” care packages for kids with no family or social ties.
They also assist with special needs such as bedding, clothing or items that aren’t covered by other funding sources.
Birthday Blessings is able to do this by partnering with child advocacy organizations such as Children’s Division and Court Appointed Special Advocates. Staff with those organizations collect information about the needs of children in foster care and send it to the nonprofit. Birthday Blessings uses the details to put together tailored services for the kids, which they deliver to the advocacy agencies. Staff at the agencies deliver the resources to the kids.
THE POWER OF A BIRTHDAY
Shawn Bentley is the 37th Circuit Children’s Division manager. She oversees kids in foster care from Carter, Howell, Oregon, and Shannon Counties. She has been working with children in foster care for more than 21 years. Over the course of her career, she has advocated for thousands of children and teens.
“Children in foster care are often traumatized and sometimes they lack joy or happiness. Sometimes our kids come to us and have never had a birthday celebrated. Birthday Blessings allows our children to be celebrated and makes them feel special,” Bentley said. “It allows them to have a birthday with presents, cake, candles, matching cups and plates.”
“We had one youth come into care on the day of their birthday and they didn’t even realize it was their birthday, because their birthday was never celebrated,” Bentley recalled. “Can you imagine having that happen on your birthday, but not even knowing it was your birthday? Birthday Blessings stepped up right away and that kiddo had their first celebrated birthday. The child felt joy, love, and felt special.”
DONATIONS MATCHED
Vickie Witthaus has been volunteering with Birthday Blessings for three years. She serves on the “wrapping crew” and sponsored last year’s match event. This year she will offer another dollar-for-dollar match for donations made, up to a total of $5000.
“It’s heartbreaking to know some kids have never known the joy of their own birthday present. Every child is special,” said Witthaus. “Every child deserves to be treated and feel like they are the most important child on earth and will be cared for in that manner. The charity takes time to give them that individual attention.”
According to Witthaus, each gift is given a special touch by volunteers. Gifts are wrapped in the children’s favorite colors, and a bow placed on top.
“That sends the message that they are special!” she explained. “It’s comforting to know there is something like Birthday Blessings making a difference, filling a need for the children in foster care.” “For the most part, we all have choices on how we spend our money,” said Witthaus. “What can be more rewarding than to know that maybe I had something to do with a child having the best birthday ever? I get to feel good that I made a child feel important.”
RECORD NUMBER EXPECTED
Birthday Blessings Executive Director Shannon VonAllmen, who started the organization in 2013, said the organization expects to serve a record number of kids in 2021 as the number of children entering the foster system is on the rise.
“There are more than 14,000 kids in the Missouri foster system, she said. “Obviously, we can’t serve them all. We have a waiting list of counties throughout the state requesting services. We always do our best to reach as many kids as we can.”
She added the Birthday Bash is a “wonderful opportunity” to show compassion for vulnerable children, and with Witthaus’ sponsorship, the impact of donated dollars can be doubled.
There are several ways to make a tax-deductible donation. Donations can be mailed to Birthday Blessings, 429 Aid Ave, West Plains, MO 65775. The organization’s Facebook page, @BirthdayBlessings2013, has a link to the website, www.birthday-blessings.org, which has online payment options. For more information, call 417-372-5306.
