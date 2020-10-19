Officials with the West Plains Police Department have announced new email addresses for each of the city's four geographical policing sectors.
Community members are now able to communicate directly with the supervising officers in their designated sector regarding any nonemergency neighborhood law enforcement issues that need to be reported.
Sector 1 supervisor Cpl. Wesley Stuart may be reached at wppdsector1@westplains.gov, Sector 2 supervisor Cpl. Shannon Sisney at wppdsector2@westplains.gov, Sector 3 supervisor Cpl. Josh Wichowski at wppdsector3@westplains.gov and Sector 4 supervisor is Cpl. Brandon Stephens at wppdsector4@westplains.gov.
Citizens may contact their sector supervisor for issues or concerns including requesting extra patrols and traffic enforcement, quality of life issues and other police-related questions or comments.
Community members who do not have email or access to the internet, or if there is a crime in progress or an emergency, should call the police department at 256-2244 or call 911.
Community members who are not sure which sector they reside in can contact the police department to inquire.
