New hires, transfers and resignations were announced at the most recent meeting of the West Plains R-7 School Board, held Tuesday at the West Plains Elementary School Library.
The next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. May 19 at the West Plains Elementary School.
New hires include Brittany Moore, high school teacher; Gina Smith, elementary school special education teacher; Tonya Davis, Zizzer Pride Academy math teacher; Sandra Roberts, South Central Career Center (SCCC) family and consumer sciences teacher; Sara Tucker, fourth grade teacher; and Samantha Hickman and Hannah Watkins, special education paraprofessionals.
Transfers include Kara Brown, from fourth grade teacher to eighth grade math teacher; Jennifer Shipley, from SCCC family and consumer sciences teacher to high school counselor; Gina Green, from fourth grade teacher to elementary school Techbrarian; Leah Tidwell, third grade teacher to fourth grade teacher; Whitney Miller, elementary school special education teacher to third grade teacher; Emily Edwards-Long, high school special education teacher to instructional coach for sixth through 12th grades; Hannah Gough, second grade to first grade; Christina Hodgson, elementary school secretary to elementary school paraprofessional; Cody Ary, middle school special education paraprofessional to high school special education teacher; Michael Davis, high school special education paraprofessional to Zizzer Pride Academy special education teacher; and Erin Maupin, middle school special education paraprofessional to high school special education teacher.
The resignations of high school special education teacher Holly Reichers and elementary school special education paraprofessional Brandon Hunt were accepted.
