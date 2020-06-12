Officials with Liberty High School in Mtn. View have announced graduation will be held at 7 p.m. June 26 at the Liberty High School football field, taking into account social distancing guidelines. The ceremony will be broadcast for graduates' friends and family members who are unable to attend.
Seniors will have reserved parking at Mtn. View Airport. All other attendees will park on the hill within the gates, and overflow parking will be available at the Assembly of God Church or the Southwest Baptist University parking areas.
Seniors should arrive between 6 and 6:15 p.m. Parents should be seated by 6:45. There are no assigned seats, so 6:15 p.m. would be a good time for parents to arrive, as well, say officials.
Girls may use the home side of the fieldhouse to change clothes, if needed, and boys will use the visitors' side. Graduates will line up promptly at 6:45 p.m.
Seniors will gather at the fieldhouse to line up. All other attendees will be seated on the bleachers.
Bleacher areas will be marked 6 feet apart and family groups will be seated in the areas in order to maintain social distancing. Families are asked to maintain social distancing by allowing 6 feet between each group.
School officials ask for attendees' understanding that precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of germs, but remind there is no way to completely eliminate risk. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness, including any temperature above 100.4, should not attend the ceremony, they added.
Those who prefer to wear masks may do so, but no masks will be provided. The ceremony will be live-streamed on 96.9 The FOX and a video recording will be made for later viewing.
Attendees are asked to stay in the bleachers during the ceremony and not come onto the field or track.
The school district has hired a photographer to take pictures of each graduate both walking and with their diploma, and each senior will be provided with a picture packet. Families are asked to take pictures with graduates before or after the ceremony, maintaining social distancing.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be postponed until 7 p.m. June 27. If the weather is still bad, the ceremony will be pushed back to 7 p.m. June 28.
Practices will be held at 8 a.m. June 25 and 26 at the football field. Attending practice both days is mandatory for seniors wishing to participate in graduation.
Seniors wishing to participate in the graduation ceremony must also have a zero balance on all accounts.
Any items that belong to the school must be returned, including library books. Late fees will be waived for any days after March 13th. Books or other items not returned must be replaced and any lunch balances or other bills must be paid before graduates participate in the graduation ceremony.
At the June 25 practice, seniors are to bring their cap and gown and photos will be taken for the yearbook and newspapers. The practice is for seniors only and graduates are reminded not to bring young children with them. The practice is expected to last until about noon.
Diploma packets will be handed out at this practice. Seniors are asked to notify the school as soon as possible if they are not participating in graduation, and anyone not participating in graduation may make arrangements to pick up their packets before noon June 26 or from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 6 through 31 at the high school.
During the June 26 practice, graduates should not bring caps and gowns. The ceremony will be practiced until the program has been completed successfully.
The traditional senior slideshow was produced, but there was not a good way to present it during the outside ceremony, said officials. Therefore, link to download the slideshow will be posted on the school website and it will also be posted on YouTube.
The football field fence facing the airport will display banners created by Hilburn for each senior leading up to graduation. After the conclusion of the graduation ceremony, each graduate may remove their banner and keep it as memento.
