The Missouri State Beekeepers Association (MSBA) has created a list and a map, where MSBA members can post honey and honey products for sale to help people in their area find ‘local honey’ via the association’s website, www.mostatebeekeepers.org.
The MSBA is in the process of compiling a searchable ’Local Honey’ list of beekeepers who sell honey and honey products across Missouri. The list is in the beginning stages, so shoppers and beekeepers are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
Beekeepers who are members of the MSBA and want to get on the Local Honey list, visit mostatebeekeepers.org/local-honey-form to fill out the form to apply.
Once a form is submitted and membership is verified, beekeepers will be added to the map.
