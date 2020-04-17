The Heart of the Ozarks United Way is the recipient of funds to be used for shelter for people facing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic. Great Southern Bank has donated $2,000, and grant funds of $16,200 were awarded by the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation, managed by Commerce Trust Company. The funds will be distributed by the United Way to county agencies to place individuals in temporary shelter in hotels. Shown with the Coover Charitable Foundation award is Stacy Tintocalis, executive director of Heart of the Ozarks United Way. Anyone in need of shelter should contact Homeless Connect before contacting the United Way. Homeless Connect’s toll free number is 844-554-6635.