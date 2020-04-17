The Heart of the Ozarks United Way has received a grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to be used to shelter members of the community displaced from their homes by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The funds, $16,200, were awarded through the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation, managed by Commerce Trust Company.
The donation will fund the Howell County Emergency Shelter Program administered by the Heart of the Ozarks United Way in coordination with Homeless Connect, Martha Vance Samaritan Outreach Center, Ozarks Medical Center and other agencies to place those without permanent shelter in temporary hotel accommodations, starting next week.
The 2020 Coover Regional Grantmaking Program awarded a total of $250,000 in grants for high-priority needs in rural communities across central and southern Missouri.
“Our shelter program will help individuals who might otherwise be migratory stay in place during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Ed Button, board president of Heart of the Ozarks United Way. “It’s just one way to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Howell County. We are very thankful for this support!”
One of the United Way’s roles is to fill gaps not being filled by other nonprofits or government agencies, especially during emergencies.
“I’m always looking for unmet needs,” said Stacy Tintocalis, executive director of Heart of the Ozarks United Way. “Food and housing are covered by other agencies. Emergency shelter during the pandemic isn’t. That’s how the Howell County Emergency Shelter Program came to be.”
Anyone in need of shelter should contact Homeless Connect before contacting the United Way. Homeless Connect’s toll free number is 844-554-6635.
The Howell County Emergency Shelter Program will begin Monday. It is one of two COVID-19 relief programs that Heart of the Ozarks United Way will launch this month.
“The last few weeks have been a scramble to create an emergency shelter program and to help all the people calling our office,” said Tintocalis. “We are also coordinating a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund that will support local nonprofit agencies during the coronavirus pandemic.”
Great Southern Bank has already donated $2,000 to the Heart of the Ozark United Way COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
“The amazing generosity of Great Southern Bank took us by surprise. We are extremely thankful,” said Button. “So many local nonprofits are struggling to pay bills, and this will keep them going.”
Despite some good news, these are still hard times for all nonprofits, including the United Way.
“We are doing everything we can to serve Howell County, even as our own coffers get lower and lower,” said Tintocalis. “This year’s fundraising may be decimated by the pandemic.”
Tintocalis explained the United Way’s primary role is to raise money for local nonprofits.
“We fund nonprofits that support the health, financial stability and educational needs of Howell County," she said. "A strong United Way can create a strong mutual support system within the community.”
The Heart of the Ozarks United Way funds 15 local agencies, including 37th Judicial CASA for Children, Agape House of Mtn. View, Martha Vance Samaritan Outreach Center and Christos House.
"Heart of the Ozarks United way runs on a shoestring so that our agencies can be supported," said Button. "Let this be a call to our friends in the community to please support the Heart of the Ozarks United Way and also the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. The more the community supports the United Way, the more we can support the community in return.
To support the local United Way, contact uwayhoo@gmail.com or learn more at www.heartoftheozarksunitedway.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.