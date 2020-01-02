Editor’s note: At the request of family members, the Quill has published two obituaries for Mrs. Kosin in this issue.
A memorial service for Mona Sue Ragsdale Kosin, 84, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Spring Creek Church, with a potluck to follow.
Mrs. Kosin passed away at 6:10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Brooke Haven Health Care.
Mona was born on May 21, 1935, in West Plains, Mo., to Doyle and Edith Harris. On May 7, 1954, she was married at Ventura, Calif., to Ralph Ragsdale, who preceded her in death Aug. 5, 1994. On May 26, 2000, she was married at West Plains to Kinsman Kosin.
She is survived by her husband Kinsman Kosin and his children Shelia Kosin Willer, John Kosin and Sandra Kosin Gallimore; her children Michele Bonuchi and husband Steve, of Lenexa, Kan., and Regina Fotovich and husband Larry, of Olathe, Kan.; Ralph Ragsdale’s children June Ragsdale, Oakview, Calif., and Jane Bordelon and husband James, of Marksville, La.; grandchildren Connor Bonuchi of Lenexa, Kan., Emma Fotovich, Laura Fotovich and Leo Fotovich all of Olathe, Kan.; and one brother Joe Harris and wife Janet, of West Plains, Mo.
She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Ralph Ragsdale, Ralph’s son Lee Ragsdale and her sister Margaret Townsend.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons, West Plains Elks or Spring Creek Church and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
