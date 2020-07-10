Mark Adam Howell, 39, Willow Springs, faces assault and weapon charges after allegedly threatening the owner of a restaurant with a bow and arrow, then breaking the glass door to the restaurant, causing an injury to the owner in the process.
The official charges, according to court records, are first-degree assault or attempted assault resulting in a serious physical injury and unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting.
Sgt. Matt Huffman with the Willow Springs Police Department reported Howell County 911 dispatchers received a call Monday but were unable to understand the caller. The origin of the call was traced by dispatchers as Chapala Mexican Restaurant on West Main Street in Willow Springs, and when Huffman responded, he spoke to owner Alejandro Diaz.
According to Huffman's report, Diaz had blood on his left arm, and said Howell had been in the restaurant drinking and became angry when Diaz refused to continue serving him drinks.
Diaz reportedly told Huffman he had told Howell he didn’t want any problems, that Howell just needed to pay his bill and they could discuss it again when Howell was sober. Howell then reportedly paid his bill and left, but returned with a bow loaded with an arrow and pointed it at Diaz.
During the altercation, Howell reportedly told Diaz "not to do weird stuff to his community” and continued to yell at him. Diaz said he grabbed the arrow from Howell’s bow and pushed him out of the door, at which point Howell charged him and Diaz grabbed him by the back and got him outside.
Diaz reported that, as he was trying to close the door, Howell broke the door glass, cutting Diaz’s hands and arm.
Huffman noted in his report that, during a previous encounter, Howell had allegedly discharged a high powered rifle toward a person and had to be removed by officers with SWAT. Howell pleaded guilty in June 2019 to resisting arrest related to a 2018 incident and was handed a suspended imposition of sentence and five years probation.
He now has a probation violation report filed in that case, according to court records.
Howell is in custody at the Howell County Jail with bond set at $25,000, according to court records.
