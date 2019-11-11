A memorial service for Margaret Elaine Franks, 83, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at First Christian Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Franks passed away at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Ozarks Medical Center.
She was born April 23, 1936, at Willow Springs, Mo., to C. L. “Bud” Bottom and Lorene Anstine Bottom. Elaine graduated from the West Plains High School and the West Valley Community College of Saratoga, Calif. On June 5, 1954, she was married to Randall Franks and moved to Burbank, Calif. Returning to West Plains in 1981, she was employed by the Safeway Corporation until her retirement.
She is survived by her husband Randall Franks, one daughter Marilyn Anne Burdick, two sons Randall Mark Franks and Michael Scott Franks, nine grandchildren eight great-grandchildren one brother Don Bottom and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents and one brother Larry Bottom preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
