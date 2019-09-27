The West Plains High School Zizzer Pride Band is welcoming all band alumni back to campus for the first-ever band alumni reunion. The band will perform prior to Friday’s homecoming football game.
Current band director Rocky Long said in addition to former band members, some former Zizzer band directors are expected to be in attendance. “We are looking forward to having our alumni band members back on campus for homecoming,” said Long.
The band alumni reunion will have a float in the homecoming parade which begins at 1:30 p.m. Friday and travels from Garfield Avenue down West Main Street to Court Square, then to East Main Street where it will disband at the West Plains Civic Center.
The alumni band reunion will have a social hour at 4 p.m. in the West Plains High School band room and a cookout will follow at 5 p.m. The alumni band will warm up and rehearse at 5:45 and perform prior to the game’s kickoff at 6:30 p.m.
Alumni band members who would like to join in the festivities should visit the Alumni Band Reunion Facebook event page hosted by West Plains Zizzer Pride Band for registration information.
