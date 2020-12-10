The fourth annual Fulton County Shop with A Cop will be held Dec. 19 at Walmart in Ash Flat, coordinators have announced.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants will not shop as a group this year, said organizers. Instead, the children will assemble outside and wait for an officer to take them inside to shop for themselves and family members.
Selections for the program will be coordinated by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.
Shop With a Cop is a program that seeks to partner law enforcement members with disadvantaged children to allow them to shop for Christmas presents for themselves and their families.
Donations are still being accepted for this year’s program and can be left at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office or mailed to Sheriff Al Roork, P.O. Box 1043, Salem, AR 72576.
