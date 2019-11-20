A visitation service for A. Charlene Greiner, 68, Springfield, Mo., will be held from 2 until 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Three years after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, Charlene passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her three children, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her home.
She was born Aug. 16, 1951, at West Plains, Mo., to Charles Edward Phelps Sr. and Agnes Phelps. Charlene loved her family; her kids and grandchildren were her life. She loved unapologetically fiercely and loved to play the slots with her close friends. Charlene was proud of being a Zizzer and loved West Plains so much that she drove from Springfield to West Plains to have her children. At the end of the day the most important things to her were her family and friends.
She is survived by three children Rick Greiner and wife Tracy, Springfield, Mo., Karl Greiner and wife Dana, Jacksonville, Fla., and Lynette Greiner, Springfield, Mo.; four grandchildren Kennedy, Kelsey, Maia and Lily Greiner; one brother Charles Edward Phelps Jr. and wife Jeanne Phelps; two nieces Jeanne Harris and husband Robert, and Joi McNeley-Phelps and husband Jack; and great-niece and great-nephews, Matthew, Erin and Evan.
Her parents and two nephews Chuck and Andy preceded her in death.
A visitation service will be held from 3 until 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 E. Seminole, Springfield, Mo. A private burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Springfield or the Harlin Museum of West Plains and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
