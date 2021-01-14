Graveside services for Ival Wendell Collins, 88, West Plains, Mo., were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Elijah Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Collins passed away at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Ozarks Healthcare.
He was born Jan. 11, 1933, at Roosevelt, Mo., to Larkin McKinley Collins and Ida Blanche Roper Collins. On Aug. 7, 1954, he was married to Mary Francis Owen Collins in Howell County, Mo. Mr. Collins was of the Church of Christ faith. He worked at Marathon Electric until his retirement.
Ival was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, in which he placed his family before himself and above all others to which he instilled his love for music, country and bluegrass especially.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Collins, of the family home; four children Morgan Collins and wife Terry, Caulfield, Mo., Galen Collins and wife Margaret, Caulfield, Mo., Teresa Goodpasture, Flippin, Ark., and Terena Hudson and husband Lionel, Caulfield, Mo.; two brothers Roger Collins and wife Harrietta, Bakersfield, Mo., and Paul Collins, Gainesville, Mo.; two sisters Loeta White, West Plains, and Naomi Bunch Painter, West Plains; special family friend Dorothy Stigall, Mtn. Grove, Mo.. Grandpa Ival proudly had eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends of the family who lovingly called him Grandpa Ival.
His parents; one son-in-law Paul Goodpasture; three brothers Alonzo Collins, Doyle Collins and Leon Collins; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and special family friend Sam Stigall preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
