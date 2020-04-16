An Alton resident has been charged with felony interference with child custody after he allegedly took a 5-year-old from her mother and drove away with the child, violating a court order.
A warrant has been issued for Kenneth G. Bell, 45, with bond set at $5,000.
West Plains Police Cpl. Ivie Powell reported that, on July 25, Bell forcibly removed the child from the vehicle she occupied with her mother, ran with the child to his vehicle and put her in it, before leaving the area.
A witness reportedly told Powell she saw Bell getting out of the mother’s vehicle with the child in his arms. The girl was reportedly screaming for her mother as Bell ran away with her, the witness alleged.
The child’s mother showed investigators a temporary court order that listed the girl as a protected person, with Bell as the respondent.
Bell reportedly called the police department and said the girl was in Mammoth Spring, Ark., and he was two hours away. He declined to give the location of the girl or return her to the police department, and said he was on his way to Alabama with the child and changed his mind, Powell reported.
