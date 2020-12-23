David Medlock 

David Anthony Medlock, 46, West Plains, Mo., passed away at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
He was born Aug. 16, 1974, at Ypsilanti, Mich., to Jack Medlock and Trudi West Medlock. David loved his family and enjoyed hunting. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his mother Trudi Medlock, West Plains, Mo., fiancée Jackie Abernathy, of the family home, special friend Kerry Johns, Bolivar, Mo., one sister Dawn Baker and husband Paul, Lawrence, Kan., one niece Danielle Shriver and husband Tom and their children Aybrahm, Cheston, Elayna, Dean and Farrah Shriver, all of Nagle, Mo.
His father and grandparents preceded him in death.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
