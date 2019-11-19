BIG GAME 15-FOOT DEER STAND, about $70 value, and six cases of Pepsi products were donated by Pepsi MidAmerica as part of the Quill’s inaugural deer shots photo contest. The winning prize package also includes gift cards to Barnett’s Meat Processing, Hirsch Feed & Farm Supply, Richards Brothers and Monty’s Outdoors. From left, Pepsi MidAmerica representative Derek Denahy presents the deer stand to Quill sales representative Jacob Simpson.