Moving meeting times, grants and fair housing were among several topics discussed at the September meeting of the Willow Springs City Council meeting.
At the request of Alderwoman Susan Rackley, council members unanimously agreed to hold all future city council meetings at 5 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. The next meeting is set for Oct. 17. Meetings were previously held at 4 p.m.
In regular session, City Administrator Beverly Hicks reported that two requests for qualifications were received for a Small Community Engineering Assistance Program Grant provided by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
The grant would give up to $50,000 in engineering services focused on public water and sewer works. The council approved a resolution to allow the city to file for the grant.
Hicks updated the council regarding an application to secure funds through the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program for flood recovery assistance. The application period closes Oct. 25 and the South Central Ozarks Council of Governments is working with the city to complete its application.
Council members voted unanimously to authorize Mayor Brooke Fair to pursue activities to help with securing the funding.
Hicks discussed setting a policy of collecting utility bills from landlords who do not pay their bills after tenants move out. The city council approved a new policy to require the collection of unpaid utility bills from landlords before services could be reconnected at the same location.
Letters will be sent out to all landlords informing them of the new policy and when it will take effect.
The council also approved an ordinance that would make it unlawful for recreational vehicles (RV), campers or trailers to be parked on city streets, roads or public alleys for extended periods of time. The ordinance would prevent anyone from living in an RV, camper or trailer permanently within city limits, unless in a designated RV park or approved by the city for a special permit.
The council also approved the creation of a Fair Housing Committee and adopted a resolution to establish rules and regulations regarding the use of excessive force during nonviolent civil rights demonstrations, including physically barring access to facilities or locations targeted by such demonstrations and providing penalties for violations.
Hicks announced the city will hold a public meeting for residents at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Thomas F. Benyo Memorial Municipal Golf Course. For more information on the public meeting call 417-469-2107.
The council meeting began with a public hearing concerning two houses within city limits: a house at 724 Lane St. owned by Dale Collins and another on 705 E. Sixth St. owned by Curtis Venn.
Building Inspector Eric Duddridge informed the council that progress was being made in the demolition of the back part of Collins’ property and gave his opinion that the Venn house be designated a dangerous building and be vacated and demolished.
The city council agreed to give Venn 30 days to clean the house to a “respectable level” and allow another interior inspection prior to the next meeting.
