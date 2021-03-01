Editor’s note: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks’ annual Share a Heart campaign ends Sunday and aims to support area families in need of the organization’s services while their babies and children are hospitalized. The Bradshaws are the last of three area families to be highlighted in weekly Quill features through February. To learn more, visit rmhcozarks.org.
With the Ronald McDonald House (RMH) of the Ozarks’ Share A Heart campaign drawing to a close this weekend, there is still time to make a donation to the charity that will benefit the children and families of the area, some of whom shared their personal stories about Ronald McDonald House.
The Bradshaw family of Mtn. Grove feel twice-blessed with the organization's services with their two youngest sons, both of whom required neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) stays at Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
Augustus (Gus) was born in 2016 and had an 18-day stay in the NICU. Mom Kessta Bradshaw remembers that time, their first experience with Ronald McDonald House.
“During his stay, Jared and I were offered a place at RMH, and we were so grateful for a place to rest and meals provided during a time when we had high stress and low funds,” she says. “We only stayed a few nights, but they were a blessing.”
Son Henry was born about a month early in 2018, but given their previous experience with Ronald McDonald House the family had the reassurance of knowing support was available, Kessta says.
“Henry spent a total of 16 days in the NICU while Jared and I stayed at RMH. It was wonderful to have a place to stay so near to Henry,” she recalls. “Knowing we had a comfortable room and dinner each night took so much stress away so we could focus on our baby boy.”
"The Ronald McDonald House was such a blessing to the Bradshaw family during the time our boys spent in the NICU at Cox South,” Kessta adds. “We fondly remember our time being cared for by the staff and the friends we made. I speak highly of the organization often and recommend RMH to anyone who needs support when their child is in the hospital.”
Today the boys are doing well, their mother says: “Gus is 4 years old now, and loves preschool, making new friends and all superheroes! Henry is 2 and loves his family, horses and all outdoor activities! They are ‘best brothers,’ according to Gus, and love to play outside and visit family. Both boys came home from the NICU with no complications and are thriving today.”
The Share A Heart campaign to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks continues through Sunday. At 62 Ozarks area McDonald's restaurants customers have the opportunity to purchase paper hearts in $1, $5 and $20 amounts, to be displayed at the restaurant.
Additionally, donors can post photos of themselves on social media holding their signed heart with the slogan “I shared my heart #forRMHCozarks” to be entered to win one of four $250 Great Southern MasterCard gift cards.
