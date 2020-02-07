The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds the public that driver examination stations statewide will be closed Wednesday and Feb. 17.
In observance of the birthday of Abraham Lincoln, stations will be closed all day Wednesday with normal operations resuming Thursday.
The closure on Feb. 17 will be in observance of George Washington’s birthday; normal operations will resume Feb. 18.
