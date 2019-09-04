Ozark Independent Living (O.I.L.) will host two support groups this fall: One is for those living with anxiety and another for those living with depression.
The groups are open to anyone who is interested in attending either one or both and will be held in West Plains. There is no charge for the sessions which will be facilitated by retired social worker Ina Bates.
The anxiety group is scheduled to be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays for four consecutive weeks beginning Oct. 15 and continuing through Nov. 5.
The depression group is scheduled to be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 12, 19 and 26 and Dec. 10. No session will be held Dec. 3 due to a scheduling conflict.
Materials will be provided to attendees and light refreshments will be served.
Anyone wishing to attend the groups should call Kathy Bauer at O.I.L., 256-8714, for location information and to be registered.
