Pauline Bean

Funeral services for Pauline Omega Bean, 79, Caulfield, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Elijah Church of Christ, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bean passed away at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 23, 1940, at Elijah, Mo., to Willis Marion Tackitt and Martha Hill Tackitt. On Sept. 15, 1956, she was married at Leota, Mo., to Russell Gene Bean, who preceded her in death on Nov. 24, 2011.
Pauline enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, crafts and music; she especially enjoyed baking and made the best cinnamon rolls. She loved her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Bean was a member of Elijah Church of Christ.
She is survived by four children Paula Jean Bass and husband John, Caulfield, Mo., Pamela Sue Bean, Caulfield, Mo., Patricia Kay Fox, West Plains, Mo., and Rusty Bean, Caulfield, Mo.; four grandchildren SSG Jordan Hartley and wife Shea, Josh Hartley, Garrett Fox and Ainsley Fox; three great-grandchildren Kane, Kodi and Kori Hartley; two brothers Lee Olen Tackitt and wife Edie, and Billy Joe Tackitt and wife Patsy; two sisters Myrtle Hensley and Blanche Langston Hardin; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, two sons Randy and Scotty Bean, one grandson Cody James Hartley, one foster son Rodney McIntire, one brother J. B. Tackitt and five sisters Esther Langston, Snowie Spoon, Jewell Tackitt, Katherine Tackitt and Doris Bonham preceded her in death.
Mrs. Bean will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Sunday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Elijah Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Fair Haven Children’s Home and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. nline condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.