Mona Kosin

Editor’s note: At the request of family members, the Quill has published two obituaries for Mrs. Kosin in this issue.
A funeral service for Mona Sue Ragsdale Kosin, 84, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Kosin passed away at 6:10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Brooke Haven Health Care.
Mona was born on May 21, 1935, in West Plains, Mo., to Doyle and Edith Harris. Upon graduating from West Plains High School she moved to Ojai, Calif. On May 7, 1954, she was married at Ventura, Calif., to Ralph Ragsdale, who preceded her in death Aug. 5, 1994.
After many happy years in California she, Ralph and their children, Michele and Regina, moved back to her hometown of West Plains, Mo., where she graduated from Southwest Missouri State University with a master’s degree in elementary education.
She worked as a reading specialist and a third grade teacher at Fairview Elementary School for many years from where she retired. On May 26, 2000, she was married at West Plains, to Kinsman Kosin.
Mona was an accomplished quilter and often made gifts of her beautiful quilts to her family and friends. She also loved to garden and enjoyed spending long hours working in her gardens; no visit with Mona was complete without a tour of what she was growing and taking the time to stop and smell the roses.
She was a generous and dedicated teacher who would do anything for her students and was passionate about helping all children. She was an active and dedicated member of First Baptist Church and Spring Creek Community Church both of West Plains, Mo., where she volunteered many hours of service.
She is survived by her husband Kinsman Kosin and his children Shelia Kosin Willer, John Kosin and Sandra Kosin Gallimore; her children Michele Bonuchi and husband Steve, of Lenexa, Kan., and Regina Fotovich and husband Larry, of Olathe, Kan.; Ralph Ragsdale’s children June Ragsdale, Oakview, Calif., and Jane Bordelon and husband James, of Marksville, La.; grandchildren Connor Bonuchi, of Lenexa, Kan., Emma Fotovich, Laura Fotovich and Leo Fotovich all of Olathe, Kan.; and one brother Joe Harris and wife Janet, of West Plains, Mo.
She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Ralph Ragsdale, Ralph’s son Lee Ragsdale and her sister Margaret Townsend.
A visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Pottersville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Pottersville Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
