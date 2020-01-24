Anna Hambelton

Funeral services for Anna Marie Hambelton, 61, Dora, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Ball Church of Christ, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hambelton passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at West Plains, Mo.
She was born Dec. 31, 1958, at Mtn. View, Mo., to Nova D. “Shorty” Martin and Martha Ann Owen Martin. Anna grew up in House Springs, Missouri and attended North West High School until her senior year. She graduated from Dora High School with the Class of 1977. She loved singing, music, concerts, sewing and crafts. She enjoyed time spent at Cloud 9 Ranch with family and friends. Anna loved being a grandmother and was excited to meet her new expected grandbaby.
She is survived by her husband Victor Hambelton; one son Kasey Hambelton and fiancée Ashton Shipley; one granddaughter Brailyn and one grandchild on the way; her parents Shorty and Martha Martin; one brother Doug Martin and wife Rhonda; her niece and nephews Mandy Verplancke and husband Nathan and their daughter Reece, Brad Martin and wife Diana and their children Cameron and Olivia, and Staff Sergeant USAF Adam Martin; special cousins Brenda Uhlmann, Connie Camden and Becky Blake; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many friends.
Her grandparents Novie and Flo Martin, and Elbert and Mary Owen, father-in-law Rudolph Hambelton, mother-in-law Dollie Lancaster, brother-in-law Cole Hambelton and sister-in-law Wanda Hall, preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday at Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Ball Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ball Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
