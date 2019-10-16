Kenneth Renner

Visitation services for Kenneth M. Renner, 89, Mt. Vernon, Mo., will be held from 1 until 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains, Mo., followed by a graveside service at McElmurry Cemetery, Moody, Mo.
There will be a memorial service held from noon until 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in the west meeting room at Springfield Botanical Gardens, Springfield, Mo.
Mr. Renner passed away at 4:10 p.m. Monday Sept. 30, 2019, at Missouri Veterans Home.
He was born June 5, 1930, in Howell County, Mo., to Clifford William Renner and Elsie Lillian Newberry Renner. Kenneth graduated from West Plains High School in 1948 and went on to attend Southwest Missouri State University for two years before joining the Marine Corps. He served four years with the United States Marines before returning to complete his undergraduate degree in education in 1955.
In 1961, he completed a master’s degree in education at Colorado State College in Greeley, Colo.. In 1953, Kenneth married Darlene Bryson of Howell County, Mo. He taught industrial arts and math in Cabool for two years starting in 1955 and taught for another two years at School of the Ozarks.
In 1959 Mr. Renner began teaching in the Springfield Public School district, remaining there until his retirement in 1987. Kenneth had interests in nature, traveling, fishing, electronics and gardening, but his passion was woodworking, making furniture, toys and other items for his family and friends.
He is survived by his former wife Darlene Bryson Renner; his children Ann Renner and husband John Luther, Ellen Renner and husband William Richardson, and Susan Purvin and husband Gary; and his grandchildren Kit Richardson, Katherine Purvin and Eric Purvin.
His parents and two brothers William Tolbert Renner and Richard Vernon Renner preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dickerson Park Zoo, 3043 N. Fort, Springfield, MO 65803; McElmurry Cemetery Fund (may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home); Missouri Institute of Natural Science, 2327 W. Farm Road 190, Springfield, MO 65810; Springfield Nature Center c/o Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation, PO Box 366, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0366; Ozarks Public Television, 901 S. National Ave., Springfield, MO 65897; or Veterans of Foreign Wars 406 W. 34th St., Kansas City, MO 64111.
Any memorial contributions may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.