Barbara Jo Feher, 74, Winona. Died at 11:05 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton, Ill. Yarber Mortuary, Winona.
James Douglas “Doug” Helton, 68, Willow Springs. Died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Ozarks Healthcare, West Plains. Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs.
Kenneth Bengson, 81, West Plains. Died at 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Lois Ellen Newton, 101, West Plains. Died at 9:48 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at West Vue Green House Homes, West Plains. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.