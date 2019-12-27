John McKee

A memorial service for John Eddie McKee, 48, Caulfield, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. McKee passed away at 11:05 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Ozarks Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 18, 1971, at Manila, Ark., to Eddie McKee and Emma Haynes Skiba. On April 26, 1994, he was married at West Plains, Mo., to Cathy Betterley. John loved his family and grandchildren; he enjoyed hunting, collecting knives, fishing and the Dallas Cowboys. He had worked for several years at West Plains Vault & Mfg. Co. Mr. McKee was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife Cathy McKee, of the family home; his mother Emma Skiba; three children Rashell Collins and husband James Jr., West Plains, Mandilyn Collins and husband Arin, West Plains, and Chelsey McKee and fiancée Jacob Olson, Caulfield, Mo.; six grandchildren Annabell, L.J., Amarisa, Izeaha, Ciella and Kayson Collins; four brothers Roy McKee, Jerry McKee, Sammie McKee and Shane Lambert and wife Drayanna; and one sister Alice Turner.
His father and stepfather Samuel Lambert preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Interment will be at a later date in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
