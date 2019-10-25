The early youth deer season is set for next weekend in Missouri and it is a tradition at the West Plains Daily Quill that photos of youth hunters submitted to the newspaper will be published free of charge if the pictures are of good quality.
Email pictures to news@wpdailyquill.net with the following required information: the youth’s name and age; parents’ names; address and phone number; name and address of any other people in the photo; whether the deer is a doe or buck; number of points on antlers if the deer is a buck; type of gun; time, date and location of kill; and distance from the deer when the shot was fired.
Submissions may also be brought in person between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays to the Quill, 205 Washington Ave. in West Plains, or they can be mailed to P.O. Box 110, West Plains, MO 65775.
The November portion of the firearms season will run Nov. 16 to 26, the late youth season will be Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 and the alternative methods portion will run from Dec. 28 to Jan. 7, 2020.
Photos from those hunts also are welcome.
