The Koshkonong Family, Career and Community Leaders of America will host its ‘Dude, It’s for St. Jude’ annual volleyball tournament to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 9 a.m. Feb. 1 in the Koshkonong High School gym.
All are invited to put together a team of between six and eight players.
The cost to participate is $10 per player; if registered by Friday, each player will receive a free T-Shirt.
Early registration is considered, but late registration will continue through 8:30 a.m. the day of the tournament.
Registration forms are available online at koshkonongfccla.wixsite.com/bluejay, in person at Koshkonong elementary and high schools, or by contacting FCCLA advisor Sandra Roberts, sroberts@koshk12.org or Volleyball Chair Maylee Summers, mayleegrace120@icloud.com.
