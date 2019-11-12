Elizabeth Ann “Bettie” Atha, 80, of New Bern, N.C., formerly of West Plains, passed away peacefully in her home Friday, Oct. 25.
Bettie was born July 4, 1939, to O. H. and Sallie Sears in Taft, Calif. Her father owned and operated several grocery stores in the Bakersfield area. She moved with her family to West Plains in 1951.
Bettie graduated from West Plains High School in 1957 and attended Central Methodist University in Fayette before graduating from Missouri State University in 1961.
Bettie married Dan Atha May 31, 1959, in West Plains. She taught elementary school in Farmington, Ark., and Mtn. View. Bettie also taught in public schools in central Texas for 20 years.
Bettie was a believer in Jesus Christ and had a “gentle and quiet spirit, which in God’s sight is very precious.” (I Peter 3:4)
Bettie is survived by her husband Dan; two children Julie Williams of Wichita, Kan., and Matthew Atha (Monica) of New Bern; four grandchildren Michael Conn (Xandra) of Wichita, Kan., Christie Matlock (Ben) of Ada, Okla., and Zeke and Zack Atha of New Bern; three greatgrandchildren; one sister Sallie Ameling (Jerry) of Lee’s Summit; one brother Joe Sears (Glenise) of New Oxford, Pa.; and sister-in-law Barbara Sears of Springfield.
She is preceded in death by her parents O. H. and Sallie Sears of Marionville, Mo., and her brother David Sears, of Springfield, Mo.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in West Plains.
