Email submissions by noon Fridays to abby@wpdailyquill.net with “CALENDAR” in the subject line. Three sentence maximum must include event description, date, time, location, cost and source for more information. Call Abby at the Quill 256-9191 with questions.
Unless otherwise noted, events are located in West Plains and area codes are 417.
Attention readers: Due to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak, many events are postponed or canceled as a precaution to keep the public safe. Please confirm before making plans to attend. Visit the Chamber of Commerce website for the latest updates in West Plains: wpchamber.com/cancellations.
NEXT WEEK
April 4 (9 to noon): The Mammoth Spring Chamber of Commerce and Langley Animal Clinic of Thayer will partner to offer a rabies clinic at the Simmons Bank parking lot in Mammoth Spring, Ark. Cost per animal is $10. Call 264-2206.
April 7: Friendship Circle Preschool Registration will be done online only this year. Parents may sign their children up at fumcwestplains.com/friendshp-circle. Registration starts at 7 a.m.
April 8 (11 a.m.-1 p.m.): The Callie Ann community Wide Baby Shower will be held in Looney Hall, Room 205, off of Garfield Avenue on the MSU-WP campus. Donations to help families with newborn babies are sought, including new clothing, diapers, blankets, bottles and wipes. Cash is also welcome. The event is drop-off only. For details call Barbara Caton at the MSU-WP School of Nursing, 255-7251.
FUTURE
April 16 (6 p.m.): The annual OMC Association Meeting will be held in the Willard Hunter Classroom at OMC Parkway Center. The 2019 Annual Report will be reviewed and new directors will be voted onto the board.
April 17 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
