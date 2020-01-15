Funeral services for Carolyn Horner, 75, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Horner passed away at 3:11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Brooke Haven Health Care.
She was born Aug. 24, 1944, at Pensacola, Fla., to Marvin Eugene Blankenship and Reta Underwood. Carolyn held many positions during her life including beautician, cook and working at International Shoe Company, but her most important one was being a mother, grandmother and sister.
Her big smile was only overshadowed by her generous heart. Everyone that met her was soon smiling and laughing as she was a joyful person. Although she is no longer with us in body, we will continue to see her smile, hear her laugh and feel the love that she had for all of us.
She is survived by her children Kathy Hunter and husband Mike, Bobby Workman and wife Tammy, Erin Horner and wife Delores, and Steve Horner and wife Tina; special daughter Patricia Bush; daughter-in-law Tammy Henderson; special friend Darrell Fox; grandchildren Angie Ingalsbe, Carla Kincheloe, Ashley Workman and significant other Jason Young, Laiken Dotson, Dalton Watson, Dillon Watson, Dalton Workman, Whitney Ingalsbe, Britney Bean and husband James, Brooke Farthing and husband Chris, Kadin Horner, Kiley Horner, Cheyanne Bean and Dahlia Watson; her sisters Peggy Oliver, Barbara McGrew and husband Gary, and Regina Bryant and husband Bobby; uncle George Clinton Underwood; many nieces and nephews; and a host of cousins.
Those who were waiting for her were her two sets of parents Eugene and Amy Blankenship and Robert and Reta Teague, the father of her children Joe Horner, brother-in-law Ed Oliver, special grandson Brian Ingalsbe, her grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the American Heart Association and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.