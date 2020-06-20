West Plains police and emergency personnel were called to the scene of an accidental gunshot injury Thursday afternoon at the National Guard Armory on Webster Street, reports Public Information Officer John Murrell.
The West Plains police department received a call at 4:01 p.m. from the armory that someone in the building had suffered a gunshot wound. Officers with the department, joined by deputies from the Howell County Sheriff's Office, immediately began rendering first aid to the victim upon arrival, said Murrell.
As officers investigated, they learned the man, identified as a member of the Missouri National Guard, had reportedly been trying to unload a personally-owned handgun, when it discharged and fired a single bullet into his leg.
The victim was flown from the scene by helicopter.
Investigators processed the scene and concluded with a determination that the shooting was accidental, said Murrell. The victim's name will not be released and no criminal charges are expected.
