Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave. in West Plains, is partnering this year with the West Plains Council on the Arts to showcase local artists and their works.
Starting this month, art exhibits will be on display on OzSBI’s first floor. January’s artist will be painter Joyce Stewart. Her works can be seen during OzSBI’s regular business hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, through March.
A meet-and-greet reception for the artist will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday in OzSBI’s lobby. The public is invited to attend, meet Stewart and discuss the pieces on display.
