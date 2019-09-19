On Saturday, parts of North Howell Avenue and Washington Avenue will be closed to traffic and several street closures will take place on Monday for milling and paving preparation, said West Plains city officials.
Pace Construction will be in West Plains on Saturday, milling and paving Howell Avenue from Joe Jones Boulevard to Myrtle Street and Washington Avenue from the railroad tracks to Third Street near the Washington Avenue bridge.
Beginning Monday, Pace will begin milling the 1000 block of Fifth Street from Porter Wagoner Boulevard to Minnesota Avenue and Dixon Street. That same day, Langston Avenue and Garner Boulevard will be prepped for paving.
On Sept. 30, Pace Construction plans to pave the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Technology parking lot.
All work will be weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.