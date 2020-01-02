A memorial service for Ray Barnes, 67, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at First Freewill Baptist Church.
Mr. Barnes passed away at 7:10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his home.
He was born Jan. 3, 1952, at Olden, Mo., to Albert Harlin Barnes and Trula Mae England Barnes. Ray graduated from West Plains High School with the Class of 1970. On July 1, 1973, he was married at West Plains to Judy Griffin. Mr. Barnes was a veteran, having served with the United States Navy.
He enjoyed gospel singing and fishing. Mr. Barnes was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Judy Barnes, of the family home; three children Brian Barnes and wife Becky, Greg Barnes and Debra Stokes and husband Alex; 10 grandchildren Mackenzie, Trinity, Mathias, Tristan, Keaton, Elizabeth, Joseph, Hannah, Abby and Adam; one great-grandchild Kaden; two sisters Mary Barker and husband James, and Sarah Dye and husband David; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents and one brother Larry Barnes preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon Bible Society and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.