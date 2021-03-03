Judith Snider 

Graveside services for Judith Lee Snider, 82, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Oak Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Snider passed away at 7:34 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at her home.
She was born July 9, 1938, at New Castle, Penn., to Tony Mitchell and Jennie Naamy. On July 16, 1960, she was married at Chula Vista, Calif., to Burl Richard (Dick) Snider, who preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 2009. Judith loved playing bingo, cards, watching game shows and playing all games, especially slots on her iPad.
She is survived by three children Michael Snider and wife Stephanie, Brian Snider, and Pamela Reagan; six grandchildren Christopher, Lindsay and Kyle Snider, Greg Phipps, Amanda Phipps, and Sean Enerson; four great-grandchildren; and one brother Edward Mitchell.
Her parents and husband preceded her in death.
Mrs. Snider will lie in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Immanuel Lutheran Church and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com
