Jewell Brixey    

Funeral services for Jewell Grace Brixey, 101, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Union Grove Church under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Brixey passed away at 6:20 a.m., Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at West Vue Nursing Center.
She was born Oct. 4, 1918, in Howell County, Mo., to Shelt Collins and Anvilene Robinson Collins. On July 3, 1934, she was married in Howell County, Mo., to Buster Brixey, who preceded her in death on May 15, 1980. Mrs. Brixey had worked at Ozarks Medical Center, Dr. Wiles’ office and as a CNA at West Vue Nursing Center. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She will be truly missed by family, friends and her community.
She is survived by two children, Junior Brixey and wife Betty, and Patsy King and husband Alan; seven grandchildren Debbie Adams and husband Dennis, Vonnie Thompson and husband Clay, Christy Hillhouse and husband Roger, Angie Hamby and husband Joe, Mike King and wife Nancy, Carla King, and Eric King and wife Amy; 14 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Her parents, husband, one granddaughter Vickey Dunnihoo five brothers and three sisters preceded her in death.
Mrs. Brixey will lie in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Union Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Grove Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.